$79 to Las Vegas and California: Southwest Airlines kicks off cheap flights sale

You can chase the sunshine in California or Arizona, party it up in Las Vegas or ogle mountains in Colorado with one-way flights under $100.
Southwest Airlines on Tuesday launched its annual fare sale for nonstop flights from Aug. 22 to Dec. 13. The sale ends Thursday.
Certain dates are excluded, including Labor Day and Thanksgiving holidays. Sale prices are not offered Friday and Sunday for domestic flights. International travel only gets the deal on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Southwest offers the sale twice a year, in June and October.
Last year, the airline’s website peaked at 2.94 million visits on the second day, which is more than double the usual amount, according to SimilarWeb Digital Insights.
Be prepared for their site to be slow and possibly crash as it has in previous years during the low airfare sale.
Sample one-way deals from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport:
▪ To San Diego, San Jose, Las Vegas and Oakland for $79
▪ To Phoenix for $97
▪ To Sacramento and Denver for $99
▪ To Chicago, Austin and Dallas for $129
▪ To Kansas City for $149
