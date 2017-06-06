Roundabout at Point Defiance Park coming soon

A new roundabout at the entrance to Point Defiance Park could help smooth out traffic woes.
Metro Parks Tacoma has plans to put one in at the North Pearl Street entrance so visitors can more easily get to the park, Vashon Island ferry landing and the Point Defiance Marina boat launch.
A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday for anyone who wants to review the project and talk about construction impacts.
It will take place at the Point Defiance pagoda, 5801 Trolley Lane.
Work on the roundabout could kick off in July and is expected to last six months.
Once the roundabout is in place, access to and from North Pearl Street from North park Avenue will be eliminated.
The project also includes a new welcome sign and a secondary roundabout at the entrance to a new boat trailer parking lot east of the ferry access road.
Officials have been concerned for years about the Pearl Street entrance, which causes massive backups on popular days and can be dangerous for those trying to cross the street. A study estimated that 7,500 vehicles pass through the entrance on weekend days in the summer, and that 75 percent of all drivers visiting the park come through that entrance.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments