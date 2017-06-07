The return of the stolen puppy

A stolen puppy was reunited with his family this week after someone spotted the Boxer for sale online.
Ollie is safe, but the person who took him hasn’t been arrested.
Police said they are still looking for the tattooed man who broke into the family’s home May 31 and took the puppy, along with an Xbox, rifle and other items.
Ollie’s owner, Kristyona Rosin, told Q13 she was most worried about whether the burglar was taking care of her 15-month-old pup.
“He came into our house and took our baby,” she said.
Surveillance footage at her home shows a man break in through a window.
Police said they’re talking to the person who spotted Ollie online and working to track down the person who was trying to sell her.
