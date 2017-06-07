Orange-tinted smoke emanates Wednesday afternoon from a house fire in unincorporated Pierce County.
Local

June 07, 2017 3:20 PM

Orange-tinted smoke greets West Pierce firefighters responding to call

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

Orange-tinted smoke greeted West Pierce Fire & Rescue crews responding to a structure fire in unincorporated Pierce County late Wednesday morning, a department spokeswoman said.

West Pierce firefighters were dispatched at 11:51 a.m. to a home in the 6600 block of 52nd Avenue West, between Lakewood, Tacoma and University Place, spokeswoman Jenny Weekes said.

“The smoke was a very odd color,” Weekes said.

Heavy smoke was pouring out of the detached garage at the home when crews arrived.

The home is a known drug house, Weekes said.

“We were not really sure what we were dealing with at the time,” Weekes said.

The Pierce County fire marshal is investigating the blaze, she said.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

