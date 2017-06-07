Local News
Keeping hawks and jets apart at Sea-Tac
Jun 07, 2017
A tree climber gathers the chicks from the nest of Red Tailed hawks in order to reduce the hazard of bird strikes by airliners at SeaTac Airport.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
