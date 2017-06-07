Truck involved in hit-and-run

Puyallup police are interested in speaking to the driver of the truck in this surveillance video. The driver of the truck, pulling a trailer, is believed to have hit and seriously injured a bicyclist before fleeing.
Puyallup Police Department
