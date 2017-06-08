WSDOT Courtesy
June 08, 2017 7:56 AM

Major traffic backups on southbound I-5 in Tacoma due to crash

By Stacia Glenn

Update as of 7:58 a.m.: WSDOT says the wreck has been cleared.

Initial post: A collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma is blocking three lanes and causing massive backups, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The wreck happened about 7:30 a.m. near 48th Street South.

Vehicles were slowing inching past the crash on the shoulder and in the right lane.

Details on the collision were not immediately available

