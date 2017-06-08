In this Dec. 16, 2015 file photo, a line of planes wait to takeoff at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
In this Dec. 16, 2015 file photo, a line of planes wait to takeoff at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Elaine Thompson AP
In this Dec. 16, 2015 file photo, a line of planes wait to takeoff at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Elaine Thompson AP

Local

June 08, 2017 10:14 AM

Plane evacuated at Sea-Tac Airport due to smoky cabin

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

Passengers on a flight landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Thursday were evacuated after smoke was seen in the plane’s cabin.

An AirCanada flight from Calgary safely landed at Sea-Tac about 8:30 a.m. and was met by Port of Seattle firefighters, who helped get passengers out.

They were taken on shuttles to the airport. No one was hurt.

An airport spokesman told KIRO there was no serious damage to the airplane, a de Havilland Dash 8-400.

The incident closed the runway for nearly an hour but it has since reopened.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Keeping hawks and jets apart at Sea-Tac

Keeping hawks and jets apart at Sea-Tac 1:30

Keeping hawks and jets apart at Sea-Tac
Olympia mayor rescinds support of Winter Warming Center 2:42

Olympia mayor rescinds support of Winter Warming Center
Truck involved in hit-and-run 0:06

Truck involved in hit-and-run

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos