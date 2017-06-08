Plane evacuated at Sea-Tac Airport due to smoky cabin

Passengers on a flight landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Thursday were evacuated after smoke was seen in the plane’s cabin.
An AirCanada flight from Calgary safely landed at Sea-Tac about 8:30 a.m. and was met by Port of Seattle firefighters, who helped get passengers out.
They were taken on shuttles to the airport. No one was hurt.
An airport spokesman told KIRO there was no serious damage to the airplane, a de Havilland Dash 8-400.
The incident closed the runway for nearly an hour but it has since reopened.
All runways are now open at airport. pic.twitter.com/z0qQzh3ja9— Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) June 8, 2017
