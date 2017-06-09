Overturned box truck backing up traffic on I-5

An overturned box truck on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma is blocking traffic and causing backups, the state Department of Transportation reports via Twitter. Traffic is reduced to one lane.
By 8:07 a.m., webcam images show that the truck is now upright thanks to a tow truck with a crane . The accident is located near Pacific Avenue.
Multiple DOT tweets recommend drivers use alternative routes or delay their trips if possible.
“While crews have the truck rubber side down, please expect continued delays on SB I-5 in Tacoma near Pac Ave. Delay your trips if possible,” the DOT tweeted at 8:10 a.m.
While crews have the truck rubber side down, please expect continued delays on SB I-5 in Tacoma near Pac Ave. Delay your trips if possible. pic.twitter.com/BkseujGmoP— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) June 9, 2017
Heavy gear working to reopen all SB I-5 lanes in Tacoma. Please keep eyes on the road. pic.twitter.com/5B13cn03Ak— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) June 9, 2017
Here's something you don't see everyday. SB I-5 in Tacoma reduced to 1 lane near Pac. AVe. pic.twitter.com/A50vvbO5pG— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) June 9, 2017
SB I-5 near Tacoma reduced to 1 thru lane due to this crash. Heavy tow truck set to upright vehicle. pic.twitter.com/NjACAD6kiF— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) June 9, 2017
SB I-5 back ups from rollover semi-truck near Pac Ave. Also seeing heavy traffic SR 509, 167 & SR 512 near I-5. Delay tips if possible pic.twitter.com/SmNEbghAbK— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) June 9, 2017
***Driver Alert in Tacoma*** All SB I5 lanes blocked near Pac Ave. Traffic reduced to shoulder. Use alt routes or delay trips if possible. pic.twitter.com/UfviYojKGG— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) June 9, 2017
It is unclear if there are any injuries.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments