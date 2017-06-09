Overturned box truck backing up traffic on I-5

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:32 Overturned box truck backs up I-5 traffic for miles Pause 0:06 Truck involved in hit-and-run 1:30 Keeping hawks and jets apart at Sea-Tac 2:42 Olympia mayor rescinds support of Winter Warming Center 0:36 Quadruple murder investigation leads to Target surveillance video 3:00 How moving pictures died in Tacoma 0:56 United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 0:32 Fans flock to buy tickets for Felix's rehab start with Tacoma Rainiers 2:00 Jim Jensen expresses support for methanol plant during campaign speech 0:51 Parking lot where pregnant mom was killed, run over by her minivan Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A box truck that overturned on southbound I-5 near the Pacific Avenue overpass tied up traffic for miles. Peter Haley and David Montesino phaley@thenewstribune.com, dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

A box truck that overturned on southbound I-5 near the Pacific Avenue overpass tied up traffic for miles. Peter Haley and David Montesino phaley@thenewstribune.com, dmontesino@thenewstribune.com