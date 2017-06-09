A box truck that overturned on southbound I-5 near the Pacific Avenue overpass tied up traffic for miles. Peter Haley and David Montesino phaley@thenewstribune.com, dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Overturned box truck backing up traffic on I-5

By Craig Hill

An overturned box truck on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma is blocking traffic and causing backups, the state Department of Transportation reports via Twitter. Traffic is reduced to one lane.

By 8:07 a.m., webcam images show that the truck is now upright thanks to a tow truck with a crane . The accident is located near Pacific Avenue.

Multiple DOT tweets recommend drivers use alternative routes or delay their trips if possible.

“While crews have the truck rubber side down, please expect continued delays on SB I-5 in Tacoma near Pac Ave. Delay your trips if possible,” the DOT tweeted at 8:10 a.m.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

