Overturned box truck backs up I-5 traffic for miles

Puyallup police are interested in speaking to the driver of the truck in this surveillance video. The driver of the truck, pulling a trailer, is believed to have hit and seriously injured a bicyclist before fleeing.
According to a video posted on his Facebook page in early April, Port of Tacoma Commission candidate Jim Jensen lamented that the controversial methanol plant was scuttled. He said the China-funded plant was a missed business opportunity at a campaign visit.
After a combined 40 years of teaching in the Puyallup School District, Carol and Ned Randolph, who've been married for 25 years, will retire in June. Carol teaches at Maplewood Elementary and Ned at Shaw Road Elementary.