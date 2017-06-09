Baby born after mom killed in minivan accident dies

The baby delivered by emergency surgery after his mom was killed in an accident at a Steilacoom park has died, the family announced Friday on its GoFundMe page.

“It's sad to inform everyone that our son, grandson, and baby brother is now flying high in the sky,” the post reads. “He is now with his Mom in which he was and is greatly loved. I love you baby brother more than anything. You are an blessing to not only us but to the whole world. God bless everyone and thank you to everyone who has helped. From my family to yours love all and god bless.”

The baby’s 35-year-old mom, identified as Shannon MacLeod of Tacoma, died Monday after her 6-year-old son accidentally put the minivan in gear and ran her over in the parking lot of Sunnyside Beach Park. Firefighters used equipment to lift the van from the Macleod, who was eight months pregnant, but she died on the way to the hospital. The 6-year-old and other children in the car were not injured.

“I mean it’s bad enough I lost my significant other,” Joseph Verplank, MacLeod’s fiance, told KIRO earlier this week. “But then to lose a child…”

MacLeod’s 20-year-old son, Nathan MacLeod, started the GoFundMe page to raise money to help support his siblings.