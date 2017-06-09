Package thieves thwarted; strapless bra secure

Tacoma homeowner Dusty Jones encountered a trio of thieves and shot this video of them attempting to steal a package that contained a $14 strapless bra his girlfriend, Andrina Hargrave, had ordered.
Video courtesy of Dusty Jones
Truck involved in hit-and-run

Local

Truck involved in hit-and-run

Puyallup police are interested in speaking to the driver of the truck in this surveillance video. The driver of the truck, pulling a trailer, is believed to have hit and seriously injured a bicyclist before fleeing.

Editor's Choice Videos