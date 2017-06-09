No howls yet, just squeaks, and lots of cuteness from Wolf Haven’s newest residents

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:40 Shaved head solidarity: Barber gets dome cleared to support pal's cancer fight Pause 1:43 Flibbertigibbet is ready to raise money for scholarships 1:15 Puyallup Girl Prepares for Little Miss Meeker 1:15 Red wolf puppies feast on turkey neck 1:04 Package thieves thwarted; strapless bra secure 0:32 Overturned box truck backs up I-5 traffic for miles 0:06 Truck involved in hit-and-run 1:30 Keeping hawks and jets apart at Sea-Tac 2:42 Olympia mayor rescinds support of Winter Warming Center 0:36 Quadruple murder investigation leads to Target surveillance video Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Eight red wolf puppies playing in their enclosure at Wolf Haven International in Tenino, Wash. Video courtesy of Wolf Haven International Courtesy Wolf Haven International

Eight red wolf puppies playing in their enclosure at Wolf Haven International in Tenino, Wash. Video courtesy of Wolf Haven International Courtesy Wolf Haven International