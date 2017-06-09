After getting her head shaved during chemo, barber has her shave his, too

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:40 Shaved head solidarity: Barber gets dome cleared to support pal's cancer fight Pause 1:43 Flibbertigibbet is ready to raise money for scholarships 1:15 Puyallup Girl Prepares for Little Miss Meeker 1:15 Red wolf puppies feast on turkey neck 1:04 Package thieves thwarted; strapless bra secure 0:32 Overturned box truck backs up I-5 traffic for miles 0:06 Truck involved in hit-and-run 1:30 Keeping hawks and jets apart at Sea-Tac 2:42 Olympia mayor rescinds support of Winter Warming Center 0:36 Quadruple murder investigation leads to Target surveillance video Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Tacoma comic Tracie Davis, enduring her second bout with cancer, recently had her head shaved at pal Jason Kinlow's salon at the Tacoma Mall. He offered to let her shave his dome in a show of support.

