3 collisions on I-5 in Tacoma cleared Saturday morning

A series of collisions that blocked traffic on Interstate 5 in Tacoma on Saturday morning have been cleared, the state Department of Transportation said via Twitter.
A collision at milepost 132.4 blocked access to state Route 16 while accidents at mileposts 133.8 and 135.4 each blocked a lane of traffic. All were cleared by 9:09 a.m. according to DOT tweets.
