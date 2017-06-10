Local

June 10, 2017 8:27 AM

3 collisions on I-5 in Tacoma cleared Saturday morning

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

A series of collisions that blocked traffic on Interstate 5 in Tacoma on Saturday morning have been cleared, the state Department of Transportation said via Twitter.

A collision at milepost 132.4 blocked access to state Route 16 while accidents at mileposts 133.8 and 135.4 each blocked a lane of traffic. All were cleared by 9:09 a.m. according to DOT tweets.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

