3 trumpeter swans among new baby animals at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park

The animals at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park have been doing what animals do during springtime: Producing offspring.
Three baby trumpter swans, cygnets, are paddling in Horseshoe Lake and 4 elk calves, 4 bison calves and two big horn sheep lambs are grazing in the 435-acre Free-Roaming Area.
Northwest Trek officials say the visitors may be able to catch a glimpse of the animals during a tram ride, but the cygnets won’t be around for long.
To protect the cygnets from predators, workers will soon gathered up the youngsters and place them in the care of the Northwest Swan Conservation Association. A veterinairan will examine the birds.
The parents, both rescue birds whose previous mates died, who have hatched about 10 cygnets in recent years. In the past the swans were released in Iowa, but more recently have been released in Oregon and Washington.
Northwest Trek has a two-decade history of swan conservation according to a statement released by the facility. The trumpeter swan is the largest native waterfowl species in North America.
Northwest Trek is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
