A toxic blue-green algae advisory has closed all water activities, including swimming and fishing, at Anderson Lake State Park near Port Townsend. Courtesy photo Washington State Parks
Local

June 13, 2017 9:59 AM

Toxic algae strikes again. This time, it’s at a state park.

By Lisa Pemberton

Anderson Lake State Park has been closed to fishing, swimming and all water activities due to “high levels” of toxic blue-green algae, according to Washington State Parks.

“All people, pets and horses should avoid contact or consumption of lake water,” the agency posted on its website on Monday. “The park is still open for day use.”

Anderson Lake State Park is a 476-acre park about 20 minutes from Port Townsend on the Northeastern Olympic Peninsula. Its 70-acre lake is monitored by the Jefferson County Water Quality Department.

Meantime, Summit Lake in Thurston County continues to be closed under a toxic blue-green algae advisory.

Toxin levels are improving and samples reached a safe range last week. However, the lake has to have two weeks of safe levels before the advisory can be lifted, officials say. Summit Lake’s next lab results are expected to be available on Thursday.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

