Michael Kittler, 38, of Gig Harbor has been missing since May 22, police Chief Kelly Busey said Tuesday afternoon.
Local

June 13, 2017 2:32 PM

Gig Harbor police looking for missing man

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

Gig Harbor police are trying to find a man missing since May 22.

Michael Kittler, 38, was last seen outside his Soundview Drive apartment about 6 p.m. May 22, Chief Kelly Busey said Tuesday afternoon.

Kittler is 5-foot-8, about 170 pounds and has a tattoo on one of his forearms of the name “Gemma,” Busey said. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he may have been in Tacoma later on the night of May 22, because he pocket-dialed an ex-girlfriend with his cellphone, Busey said.

“Based on the conversation she heard, we deduced that he was somewhere around (South) 19th (Avenue) and Mildred (Street),” Busey said.

Anyone with information about Kittler’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gig Harbor police at 253-581-2236.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

  Comments  

