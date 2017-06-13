He helped UWT succeed. Now he’s getting its first honorary degree

The University of Washington Tacoma will award its first honorary degree Wednesday — 26 years to the day since its first commencement.
The honor will be presented during the university’s graduation ceremonies to one of its founding fathers, William “Bill” Philip, founder and former CEO of Columbia Bank.
Philip, who just turned 90, is credited with contributing its first gift and with bringing UWT to its 46-acre downtown location rather than a parcel near Tacoma Community College.
Dawn Lucien, who spearheaded lobbying efforts for the school, will be honored with a moment of silence during commencement proceedings. The civic activist died last weekend at 91.
“Bill Philip reimagined the future of Tacoma and the University of Washington,” the UWT Academic and Student Affairs Committee wrote in its recommendation to the Board of Regents in April.
“ … His commitment to the University of Washington Tacoma and to the ideal of accessible, excellent higher education is deeply deserving of this recognition.”
With the help of other Tacoma business leaders, Philip raised $1 million in 1990 and offered it to UW’s president with the condition the school be built downtown.
Additionally, he organized an effort to quietly buy downtown property to make sure it was available and prices didn’t skyrocket.
Philip also chaired the UWT Advisory Board for the two terms after the school opened its permanent campus in 1997 to graduate and transfer students.
The school welcomed its first freshman class in 2006, and in 2007 a 21,000-square-foot assembly hall was erected and named in Philip’s honor.
“Mr. Philip has been UW Tacoma’s foremost friend and advocate,” UWT Chancellor Mark Pagano said in a statement, “not just for the length of a legislative session, biennium or capital campaign, but for more than a quarter of a century.”
The UW Seattle campus has presented honorary degrees since 1885 and more than a dozen since 2002. The Bothell campus, which opened in 1990 along with UWT, awarded honorary degrees in 2008 and 2013.
Philip will receive his honorary doctor of humane letters degree alongside graduates in Arts & Sciences; Nursing & Healthcare Leadership; and Social Work & Criminal Justice at the first of two commencement ceremonies, beginning at 10 a.m.
Because of the school’s growth, a second ceremony will be at 2:30 p.m. for students receiving degrees from the School of Education, the Institute of Technology, the Milgard School of Business and the Urban Studies Program.
The school is expecting 14,000 attendees, nearly doubling last year’s attendance, spokesman John Burkhardt said. Because of the expected turnout this will be the first year commencement has been ticketed. Each graduate could request up to 10 tickets.
With the shift to two ceremonies, UWT will restore its tradition of calling the name the graduates as they walk across the stage.
The school’s first commencement in 1991 saw four students students graduate. On Wednesday, 1,770 undergraduate and graduate degrees will be awarded.
At each ceremony, a student speaker will follow remarks from Chancellor Pagano rather than a commencement speaker.
Titania “TK” DeBell, a single mother and first-generation college student, will speak at the 10 a.m. ceremony. She earned her bachelor of arts degree in Healthcare Leadership while working full time and raising her two sons.
The second ceremony’s speaker will be Madeline Claire Pattin, a longtime volunteer and non-profit staff member who hopes to become a professional in the field of social services. She graduated in March with a bachelor of arts degree in Business Administration.
Also receiving an award at the first ceremony will be Regina Harper, a B.A. recipient in Criminal Justice, will receive the 2017 Chancellor’s Medal, which recognizes a student’s extraordinary achievement.
Harper’s health-care career ended when she was diagnosed a chronic illness, leading to her continued education at UWT.
At the second ceremony, Taylor Jones, a B.A. recipient with a double-major in Sustainable Urban Development and Communication, will receive the 2017 President’s Medal.
Jones was selected from graduating seniors with the most distinguished academic record.
Day of the graduates
What: University of Washington Tacoma 27th Annual Commencement
Where: Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St.
When: Wednesday (June 14) Two ceremonies: 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Also: The ceremonies are open to graduates and their families and friends with tickets. The ceremonies will be streamed live for online viewing at http://tacoma.uw.edu/
