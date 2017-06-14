Blinking tower light no longer blinding

When Pierce Transit's new radio tower on Indian Hill in Northeast Tacoma was initially installed, its aircraft warning strobe light didn't switch from a blinding white to red at dusk. The problem has since been fixed.
Drew Perinedperine@thenewstribune.com
