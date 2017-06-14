Local

Fire damages Mexican restaurant in Auburn

By Stacia Glenn

A popular Mexican restaurant in Auburn may remain closed Wednesday after a fire damaged its roof in an early morning blaze.

Valley Regional firefighters were called to Memo’s, 1202 Auburn Way North, just before 5 a.m. and spotted smoke coming from the roof.

They evacuated the few workers inside and put out the flames.

Two blocks of Auburn Way North were closed while crews battled the blaze but reopened after 6 a.m.

No one was injured. The cause has not been determined.

