June 14, 2017 5:43 PM

Man killed in Auburn-area house fire identified

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

King County medical examiners have identified the man killed Tuesday in a house fire southeast of Auburn.

Gregory Oliver, 70, accidentally died of smoke inhalation and burns, medical examiners determined.

Firefighters found Oliver’s body while fighting the fire, to which they were dispatched about 11 a.m. in the 18200 block of Southeast 396th Street, just east of the Muckleshoot Indian Reservation.

Callers had reported heavy smoke coming from the house and the garage, according to a King County Fire District 44 news release.

Crews from Fire District 44 and Enumclaw Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

  Comments  

