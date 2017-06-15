The cops told her to beat her boy, and she did

Two Tacoma police officers face a criminal investigation into possible child abuse following reports that they told a 54-year-old woman to beat her 9-year-old grandson with a belt, and watched while she did it.
Sean Robinson, David Montesino srobinson@thenewstribune.com, dmontesio@thenewstribune.com
