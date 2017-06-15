Rope rescue needed to get to driver who went over embankment, officials say

Rescue crews had to use a rope system to rescue a driver whose car went over an embankment in Bonney Lake on Thursday evening, officials said.
The one-car crash happened about 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Drive and Angeline Road, East Pierce Fire & Rescue Chief Bud Backer said.
The department had to bring out its technical rescue team to get the person out of the vehicle, which Backer said may have gone up to 100 feet off the roadway.
“Looking at the map, I’m not sure how they accomplished that,” Backer said.
The driver is believed to have sustained minor injuries, he added.
The roads are expected to remain closed for some time as Bonney Lake police conduct an investigation, spokesman Todd Green posted on Twitter.
