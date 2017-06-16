Overturned semi leaking fuel on I-5 causing traffic backups

Update as of 6:52 a.m.: Troopers said all lanes reopened.
Backups are about three minutes, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Initial post: A semi rolled over on Interstate 5 early Friday, shutting down all northbound lanes at South 38th Street in Tacoma.
The crash happened about 4 a.m. when the truck driver struck jersey barriers in a construction zone.
Troopers said about 100 gallons of fuel leaked onto the freeway. Officials from the state Department of Ecology were on scene to monitor the cleanup.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area. A detour was set up to the South 38th Street exit to Interstate 705.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments