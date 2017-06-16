Man burned in Lakewood duplex fire

A man suffered serious burns late Thursday after the Lakewood duplex where he lived caught fire, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.
Crews were called about 10:35 p.m. to the 7600 block of Custer Road Southwest and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
The man who lived there was able to escape on his own but was treated for burns and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.
Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze. It’s unknown what caused the fire.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
