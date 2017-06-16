And the winner of the cute animal tweet-off is ...

It’s not often that monkeys, sharks, goats and sloth bears are in the same place.
But those critters and more are among the offerings in round two of the cute animal tweet-off, which pits the nation’s zoos and aquariums against each other as they battle for the most likes on their animal pictures.
The happiest hashtag first started in January when the Smithsonian National Zoo tweeted a picture of a recently born gray seal pup. The Virginia Aquarium countered with an otter and osprey and dozens of other zoos and aquariums chimed in.
On Thursday, round two kicked up and brightened days across social media.
Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma offered otters, baby penguins and clouded leopard cubs. Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville bragged about their moose and baby buffalo.
The winner, however, appeared to be a newborn lowland gorilla from Philadelphia Zoo. The little guy racked up 344 likes and 78 retweets by Friday morning.
Umi, a baby tapir from the Denver Zoo, was hot on his heels in second place with 291 likes and 54 retweets.
Check out more on Twitter with #cuteanimaltweetoff.
It's #CuteAnimalTweetOff Part 2, #TheFastAndTheFurriest! pic.twitter.com/S9ol8vGZ81— MontereyBayAquarium (@MontereyAq) June 15, 2017
This baby manatee we rescued a few months back absolutely MUST be a part of the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! pic.twitter.com/6XpqJ4f7FN— Clearwater Aquarium (@CMAquarium) June 15, 2017
A dislocated shoulder won't stop me from winning the #CuteAnimalTweetOff!! pic.twitter.com/CVuo92PQAF— CROW Clinic (@CROWClinic) June 16, 2017
When you hit your midday slump and realize a #cuteanimaltweetoff has started. pic.twitter.com/ylzpKKft7f— Toledo Zoo (@ToledoZoo) June 15, 2017
Psst... you might want to check out what's happening on the #CuteAnimalTweetOff hashtag... #PartTwo #ElectricCutealoo #2Cute2Curious pic.twitter.com/IAtzIhMAmW— Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) June 15, 2017
Just sitting here watching all the #cuteanimaltweetoff 2.0 come my way! pic.twitter.com/QpOvWsVfJe— Akron Zoo (@AkronZoo) June 15, 2017
How we feel about all of the cuteness that is the #CuteAnimalTweetOff #Part2 pic.twitter.com/m1fuSQw1R5— Fort Wayne Kid's Zoo (@fwkidszoo) June 15, 2017
#TBT when Willow was a baby. Ahhh#CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/gN7zdm6V0p— Northwest Trek (@NorthwestTrek) June 16, 2017
Hurray for another round of #CuteAnimalTweetOff! pic.twitter.com/g51wHN4EYP— Point Defiance Zoo (@PtDefianceZoo) June 15, 2017
Hope we're not too late to the #CuteAnimalTweetOff - Wild Nevada has its fair share of cuteness! #KeepNevadaWild #HomeMeansNevada pic.twitter.com/4zhghlWC3b— Friends of NV Wild (@friendsofnvwild) June 16, 2017
We've got that #FridayFeeling! #CuteAnimalTweetOff #ProtectOurOceans pic.twitter.com/u04kOMZcD3— North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) June 16, 2017
Not only is Bamm-Bamm cute, he knows it! #NigerianDwarfGoat #cuteanimaltweetoff #HappyFriday! #zoofriends pic.twitter.com/FoOszD0Gbl— Rosamond Gifford Zoo (@SyracuseZoo) June 16, 2017
Too much cuteness! flowers and a bear cub #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/qC8m70F7br— ZooLeon (@zooleon) June 16, 2017
Well, I don't know who started #CuteAnimalTweetOff 2.0... But this guy is about to end it.— Rick Schwartz (@ZooKeeperRick) June 16, 2017
(clouded leopard mic drop) pic.twitter.com/XXp6Y72XbE
