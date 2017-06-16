These animals were top contenders in the second round of the cute animal tweet-off where zoos and aquariums around the country battle with their most adorable critter photos.
Local

June 16, 2017 11:16 AM

And the winner of the cute animal tweet-off is ...

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

It’s not often that monkeys, sharks, goats and sloth bears are in the same place.

But those critters and more are among the offerings in round two of the cute animal tweet-off, which pits the nation’s zoos and aquariums against each other as they battle for the most likes on their animal pictures.

The happiest hashtag first started in January when the Smithsonian National Zoo tweeted a picture of a recently born gray seal pup. The Virginia Aquarium countered with an otter and osprey and dozens of other zoos and aquariums chimed in.

On Thursday, round two kicked up and brightened days across social media.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma offered otters, baby penguins and clouded leopard cubs. Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville bragged about their moose and baby buffalo.

The winner, however, appeared to be a newborn lowland gorilla from Philadelphia Zoo. The little guy racked up 344 likes and 78 retweets by Friday morning.

Umi, a baby tapir from the Denver Zoo, was hot on his heels in second place with 291 likes and 54 retweets.

Check out more on Twitter with #cuteanimaltweetoff.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

  Comments  

