Dramatic footage of Lakewood house fire

Helmet-cam footage of West Pierce Fire & Rescue dousing a working duplex fire in the 7600 block of Custer Road in Lakewood Thursday evening. All occupants were out of the structure and the fire is under investigation.
Courtesy West Pierce Fire & Rescue
