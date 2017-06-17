Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash reported early Saturday morning. This car was towed from the scene.
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash reported early Saturday morning. This car was towed from the scene. Courtesy photo Thurston County Sheriff’s Office
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash reported early Saturday morning. This car was towed from the scene. Courtesy photo Thurston County Sheriff’s Office

Local

June 17, 2017 11:55 AM

Teen killed in single car crash near Lacey

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

Speed is believed to have been a factor in a fatal crash early Saturday morning near Lacey, said Sgt. Carla Carter, a spokeswoman with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 2:21 a.m. in the 3600 block of Carpenter Road NE, according to a Thurston County dispatcher. That’s near Hawks Prairie Road Northeast in the Johnson Point area.

“A passerby called in to report a vehicle on its side in the ditch,” Carter said. “When medics got on site, the 17-year-old male was deceased.”

Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. He said the teen’s parents requested that his name not be released until Sunday because they have family members they want to notify.

“He’s a local graduate from River Ridge,” Warnock said on Saturday afternoon. “He graduated last night.”

River Ridge High School principal Serenity Malloy said the Lacey school will have extra grief counselors available on Monday for students and staff.

“Our hearts are hurting for the student’s family and the larger Hawk community over the loss of one of our own graduates,” she said in a statement. “...It’s truly devastating.”

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New docs talk about their medical residency

New docs talk about their medical residency 1:37

New docs talk about their medical residency
Site of homeless center, lack of consult troubles Puyallup Avenue property owners 1:52

Site of homeless center, lack of consult troubles Puyallup Avenue property owners
A teddy bear helps 4-year-old overcome fear of the police 1:15

A teddy bear helps 4-year-old overcome fear of the police

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos