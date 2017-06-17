Teen killed in single car crash near Lacey

Speed is believed to have been a factor in a fatal crash early Saturday morning near Lacey, said Sgt. Carla Carter, a spokeswoman with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash was reported at 2:21 a.m. in the 3600 block of Carpenter Road NE, according to a Thurston County dispatcher. That’s near Hawks Prairie Road Northeast in the Johnson Point area.
“A passerby called in to report a vehicle on its side in the ditch,” Carter said. “When medics got on site, the 17-year-old male was deceased.”
Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. He said the teen’s parents requested that his name not be released until Sunday because they have family members they want to notify.
“He’s a local graduate from River Ridge,” Warnock said on Saturday afternoon. “He graduated last night.”
River Ridge High School principal Serenity Malloy said the Lacey school will have extra grief counselors available on Monday for students and staff.
“Our hearts are hurting for the student’s family and the larger Hawk community over the loss of one of our own graduates,” she said in a statement. “...It’s truly devastating.”
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
