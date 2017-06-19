File photo of cycling group VeloFemmes taking their weekly ride in Point Defiance Park, April 28, 2014.
June 19, 2017 8:58 AM

Point Defiance keeping pace in voting for state’s best attraction. Help out local spots

By Stacia Glenn

There is no shortage of things to see or do in Washington state.

From snow-capped Mount Rainier to landmarks like the Space Needle, Washington is chalk full of beauty and culture and general coolness.

USA Today is holding a contest to rank the top 10 attractions based on votes, which can be cast daily through July 3.

“With Seattle as its cultural and artistic hub, Washington State enjoys a diversity that caters to nearly any type of traveler,” the newspaper wrote in the contest description.

The leaderboard boasts three jewels from Pierce County: Point Defiance Park, Mount Rainier National Park and Museum of Glass.

Point Defiance Park is holding its own at third place, with the San Juan Islands and Cape Disappointment State Park holding the lead.

Mount Rainier ranked sixth as of Monday and the Museum of Glass was in 20th place.

The winners will be announced July 7.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

