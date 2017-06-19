Accident on Highway 16

Crews work the scene of a vehicle collision on the eastbound on-ramp to I-5 from state Route 16 in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, June 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Dramatic footage of Lakewood house fire

Local

Dramatic footage of Lakewood house fire

Helmet-cam footage of West Pierce Fire & Rescue dousing a working duplex fire in the 7600 block of Custer Road in Lakewood Thursday evening. All occupants were out of the structure and the fire is under investigation.

The cops told her to beat her boy, and she did

Local

The cops told her to beat her boy, and she did

Two Tacoma police officers face a criminal investigation into possible child abuse following reports that they told a 54-year-old woman to beat her 9-year-old grandson with a belt, and watched while she did it.

Evergreen supporters, police prepare for rally

Local

Evergreen supporters, police prepare for rally

By mid-afternoon, about 60 pro-Evergreen State College demonstrators and 10 individuals dressed in black joined Washington State Patrol officers in riot gear in preparation for a pro-Trump free speech rally led by activist Joey Gibson.