Accident on Highway 16

Married couple Kate Lantaff and Zak Kinneman own property on Puyullap Avenue, about two blocks from where the City of Tacoma plans to open a temporary homeless "transition center." They and neighboring business owners are troubled about the lack of prior communication.
Helmet-cam footage of West Pierce Fire & Rescue dousing a working duplex fire in the 7600 block of Custer Road in Lakewood Thursday evening. All occupants were out of the structure and the fire is under investigation.
Two Tacoma police officers face a criminal investigation into possible child abuse following reports that they told a 54-year-old woman to beat her 9-year-old grandson with a belt, and watched while she did it.
By mid-afternoon, about 60 pro-Evergreen State College demonstrators and 10 individuals dressed in black joined Washington State Patrol officers in riot gear in preparation for a pro-Trump free speech rally led by activist Joey Gibson.