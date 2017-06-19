Local

June 19, 2017 6:59 PM

Motorcyclist killed in Auburn after being struck from behind

By Craig Sailor

A motorcyclist was killed Monday evening in Auburn after he was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The crash occurred a few minutes after 5 p.m. on 15th Street NW, according to Auburn Police spokesman Mark Caillier.

A woman driving a vehicle struck the motorcyclist and then hit two other vehicles near state Route 167.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, Caillier said.

The crash is being investigated as a possible DUI.

“There could be additional charges of vehicular homicide,” Caillier said.

Aerial photos showed one of the vehicles on its side.

The female driver who hit the motorcycle was injured and transported to a local hospital.

