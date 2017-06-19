Motorcyclist killed in Auburn after being struck from behind

A motorcyclist was killed Monday evening in Auburn after he was struck from behind by another vehicle.
The crash occurred a few minutes after 5 p.m. on 15th Street NW, according to Auburn Police spokesman Mark Caillier.
A woman driving a vehicle struck the motorcyclist and then hit two other vehicles near state Route 167.
The motorcyclist died at the scene, Caillier said.
The crash is being investigated as a possible DUI.
E/B 15TH ST NW AT HWY 167 IS CLOSED DUE TO A COLLISION INVESTIGATION— AuburnWA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) June 20, 2017
“There could be additional charges of vehicular homicide,” Caillier said.
Aerial photos showed one of the vehicles on its side.
The female driver who hit the motorcycle was injured and transported to a local hospital.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
