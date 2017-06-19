Responders work Monday to rescue a woman and her horse after they fell about 20 feet down a hillside near Auburn.
June 19, 2017 9:53 PM

Firefighters work to rescue woman, horse after fall down hillside near Auburn

By Kenny Via

kvia@thenewstribune.com

Multiple agencies were working late Monday to rescue a woman and the horse she was riding after the two fell about 25 feet down a hillside near Auburn, officials said.

Valley Regional Fire tweeted that the incident happened in the 16800 block of Southeast 376th Street. Rescuers used a rope system to bring the woman up the hill, KOMO news reported. She was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with critical injuries, according to Q13.

Responders were still working late Monday to retrieve the horse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

