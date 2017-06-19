Firefighters work to rescue woman, horse after fall down hillside near Auburn

Multiple agencies were working late Monday to rescue a woman and the horse she was riding after the two fell about 25 feet down a hillside near Auburn, officials said.
Valley Regional Fire tweeted that the incident happened in the 16800 block of Southeast 376th Street. Rescuers used a rope system to bring the woman up the hill, KOMO news reported. She was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with critical injuries, according to Q13.
Responders were still working late Monday to retrieve the horse.
VRFA crews are currently taking part in a high angle rescue of a rider & horse who fell approx. 25'— Valley Regional Fire (@ValleyFire) June 20, 2017
The team is using a rope system to reach the female rider and will bring her back up in a Stokes basket.— Valley Regional Fire (@ValleyFire) June 20, 2017
Firefighters begin to pull a female from a hillside after falling with her horse est. 20-25 feet down. Horse is not viability injured. pic.twitter.com/1N52TSiSVB— ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) June 20, 2017
A special large animal rescue team will focus on the horse.— Valley Regional Fire (@ValleyFire) June 20, 2017
