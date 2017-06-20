The horse was trapped for four hours after falling down a hill

Havana the horse spent four hours trapped at the bottom of a hillside near Auburn after her owner was rescued Monday.
Officials believe the 6-year-old horse got spooked as they rode near an equestrian center, stepped backward and lost her footing.
The rider was thrown from the horse and the two tumbled about 25 feet down a hill in the 16800 block of Southeast 376th Street.
Rescue teams from several South King County agencies were called about 7 p.m.
Other rides in the area heard the woman’s cries for help and worked to remove branches so they could reach her. Rescuers used a rope system to pull the woman up the hill.
She was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with critical injuries.
The Washington State Animal Response team then spent another four hours hoisting up the 6-year-old horse, who was able to walk on its own once it was on steady ground.
A special large animal rescue team will focus on the horse.— Valley Regional Fire (@ValleyFire) June 20, 2017
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments