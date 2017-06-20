Accused church burglar escaped state mental-health lockup

A man accused of burglarizing Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church in Tacoma broke out of his cell at a Centralia mental-health facility and escaped Sunday night, officials said Tuesday.
Authorities are seeking Daniel Jonathan Moore, 34, who allegedly clambered out a second-story window at the former Maple Lane School, which now is a 30-patient secure competency restoration facility run by the state Department of Social and Health Services.
Moore apparently pulled the rubber seal off a windowpane, pulled the glass inside the window and then left the building, Thurston County sheriff’s Lt. Tim Rudloff said.
Moore apparently used a utility trailer and some spare fencing to climb over the perimeter fence at Centralia’s former youth correctional facility, Rudloff said. Moore eluded deputies and was still on the loose Tuesday, Rudloff said.
He is the first Maple Lane escapee since DSHS opened the facility in spring 2016 to prepare mentally impaired inmates to face trial, a DSHS spokeswoman said.
The agency did not announce the escape.
“Because we are bound by strict confidentiality laws and limited in the information we can provide,” DSHS spokeswoman Norah West wrote in an email, “including whether or not a person is even receiving treatment at any of our facilities, DSHS does not make proactive public notification regarding unauthorized leaves or escapes. Our process is to notify law enforcement and coordinate with them, and that’s the process we followed in this instance.”
Moore is 6 feet 3, 180 pounds and has short red hair. A photo released of Moore released Tuesday shows him with a beard, but authorities believe he did not have one at the time of his escape.
His criminal record does not appear to include indications of violence, Rudloff said.
Court records indicate he was charged in February with second-degree burglary and first-degree trafficking in stolen property for allegedly breaking into the Holy Resurrection annex building on Tacoma’s East Side, then pawning the flat-screen television taken from it.
He was being held at Maple Lane without bail while DSHS and Correct Care Recovery Solutions, a for-profit treatment contractor, evaluated his competency to face the criminal charges.
In a report filed in April, a psychologist found Moore “lacks the capacity for a rational understanding of his legal case and a proceedings,” court records show.
Rudloff said deputies have no indication where Moore might be, and that anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 360-704-2740.
Derrick Nunnally: 253-597-8693, @dcnunnally
Comments