Point Defiance bridge is nearly done. But this is why you can’t use it for another year

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Suspect arraigned for fatal gang initiation stabbing in Tacoma Pause 1:02 'Bridge that will connect everything' will have to wait 1:36 Former Calico Cat Motel may open to house homeless 1:49 Scared of heights? This zippy zipline course may be the antidote 1:22 Bus-riding dog is tha shiznit 3:00 Students talk about recent events at The Evergreen State College 1:28 Kindergarteners take down cops again in tug-of-war rematch 0:45 Rescuers help horse walk out bottom of hillside in Auburn 1:32 Fateful phone call left mother in disbelief 0:24 Accident on Highway 16 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Wilson Way pedestrian bridge, part of the Point Defiance Waterfront Project linking the city park to new development on Point Ruston and Ruston Way, will not open to the public until late summer or fall 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

The Wilson Way pedestrian bridge, part of the Point Defiance Waterfront Project linking the city park to new development on Point Ruston and Ruston Way, will not open to the public until late summer or fall 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com