He ‘had no life vest and didn’t know how to swim’ — Bonney Lake man found dead in canal

Divers on Saturday found the body of a 27-year old man who had been missing in the Grand Canal in Ocean Shores after his boat flipped Friday and he was unable to make it to shore.
He was identified as Jeremy Barnes of Bonney Lake.
“We had two people go in the water,” Ocean Shores police Sgt. David McManus said.
Barnes and a 12-year old boy were in a kayak and a canoe when the man’s boat capsized, McManus said.
Barnes “had no life vest and didn’t know how to swim,” McManus said. He called for help but quickly slipped beneath the surface.
The 12-year-old boy attempted to help the victim and was able to make it to shore, his mother told The Daily World.
Ocean Shores police and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter spent hours combing the area but were unable to find Barnes. His body was found and recovered at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Corey Kuhl of the Ocean Shores Fire Department.
The multiagency effort included the Ocean Shores police and fire departments, Coast Guard, and the Thurston County Sheriff’s dive team.
The area of the canal where the incident occurred was in the 900 block of Point Brown Avenue Northeast.
The Thurston County dive team arrived first thing Saturday for what was a presumed body recovery with a boat, divers and specialized sonar equipment to help locate Barnes.
Barnes’ death was the second drowning in the area in a week, Kuhl said. The beach does not have lifeguards on duty.
Comments