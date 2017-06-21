3 mouth-watering words: Scone Ice Cream

Do it at a trot, do it with a dollop.
The Washington State Fair will put a cool spin on its hallmark snack when the gates open on Sept. 1.
Fair Scone Ice Cream will debut at the Sept. 1-24 fair, according to a post Wednesday on the fair’s Facebook.
The post teases people with a picture of a prototype ice cream container that resembles a Fisher scones box, but the post does not answer an important question: Does the ice cream just taste like scones or does it have actual chunks of the pastries mixed in?
“I know the answer,” said fair spokeswoman Stacy Howard, “but I’m not sure I have permission to tell you yet.”
