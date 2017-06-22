‘I don’t have any friends:’ Bullied 9-year-old makes video pleading for help

The fourth-grader’s face shows no emotion. All her pain is written on index cards she reveals to the camera one by one.
Nasir Andrews, 9, tells a heartbreaking tale of being singled out and bullied during her year at Ardmore Elementary School in Bellevue.
After months of seeking help from teachers and school administrators, Nasir and her parents made a Facebook video that has been shared more than 20,000 times.
“As 1 of about 8 black kids at my school I never felt liked, included or respected,” she wrote on one of the cards.
Nasir said she was punched in the face, choked and pushed by classmates who also stole her lunch and called her names like “Nutella” and “servant.”
“I told my after-school teacher and she said it wasn’t racist and she made me write the definition of racist,” Nasir told KIRO.
The girl said she was made fun of for buying reduced price lunches and a boy once put a drawing of a gun in her cubby with the words “die, die, die” written atop the paper.
“I don’t have any friends,” Nasir wrote on one of the index cards.
Her parents said she was a happy child before they moved from Georgia last summer and Nasir started school in Bellevue.
Although they’ve repeatedly asked the school to investigate how Nasir was being treated by classmates, the district allegedly found most of the cases to be “unfortunate peer to peer interaction.”
Her parents said that is not good enough and expressed concern for all children suffering at the hands of bullies.
“With so many things happening, our fear is there is a culture that has been established at the school where it is almost OK for the children to exercise different forms of treatment and bullying and harassment,” said Chantley Andrews, Nasir’s mother. “And there’s not a conversation being had with them saying, ‘No, this is unacceptable.’”
Nasir is unlikely to return to Ardmore next year and her family is searching for other schools.
District officials declined to speak about the case but released a statement saying they’ve been investigating how Nasir is treated and are “saddened” by her Facebook plea for help.
“We are very concerned about the well-being of all of our students. We can assure you that district and central office leaders continue to work with the family to ensure that their daughter and every student at Ardmore is receiving the support they need. The harassment, intimidation and bullying of any student is unacceptable,” the statement reads.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
