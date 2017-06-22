Firefighters keep cute alive, rescue 5 kittens from Lakewood blaze

Five kittens got a little extra attention Thursday after being rescued from a Lakewood house fire.
The owners were able to grab the kittens on their way out the door as flames and smoke filled the home in the 9800 block of Forest Avenue SW.
West Pierce firefighters arrived just after 6 a.m. and put out the blaze. They then went to work providing extra oxygen to the kittens “as a safety precaution.”
It’s unknown what started the fire.
Red Cross officials are helping the family find somewhere else to stay since the home was damaged.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments