This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab

The Wilson Way pedestrian bridge, part of the Point Defiance Waterfront Project linking the city park to new development on Point Ruston and Ruston Way, will not open to the public until late summer or fall 2018.
Jose Juan Gaitan Vasquez pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder at arraignment Wednesday. He's accused of fatally stabbing 25-year-old Samuel Cruces-Vazquez in Tacoma April 28, 2016. Three other people have also been charged for the homicide.
Andrew Kim, whose family owns the property, hopes the city will work with them to use the Pacific Lodge, formerly the Calico Cat Motel, as a solution to the city's homeless problem. Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Students share their thoughts on recent events at The Evergreen State College after a Senate Law and Justice Committee work session on June 20, 2017, about public safety issues and costs at the school. This includes some video and photos from the May 24 protest on campus.
Kim Meline is suing the state and Western State Hospital for releasing her son Jonathan from involuntary commitment before he murdered his father in October, 2012. She describes her shock when she first received a phone call from the hospital that her son, who suffered from acute paranoid schizophrenia, was due to be released in January 2012.
Married couple Kate Lantaff and Zak Kinneman own property on Puyullap Avenue, about two blocks from where the City of Tacoma plans to open a temporary homeless "transition center." They and neighboring business owners are troubled about the lack of prior communication.