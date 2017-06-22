This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab

Travis and Anna Loudenback purchased their first home in Tacoma, then discovered that it had been condemned as a meth house in 2001.
Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Fateful phone call left mother in disbelief

Crime

Fateful phone call left mother in disbelief

Kim Meline is suing the state and Western State Hospital for releasing her son Jonathan from involuntary commitment before he murdered his father in October, 2012. She describes her shock when she first received a phone call from the hospital that her son, who suffered from acute paranoid schizophrenia, was due to be released in January 2012.

Accident on Highway 16

Local

Accident on Highway 16

Crews work the scene of a vehicle collision on the eastbound on-ramp to I-5 from state Route 16 in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, June 19, 2017.

Editor's Choice Videos