Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour

Taking a break from the Capitol, Washington state Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, explains why she keeps a caricature of herself in her office depicting her as a vampire. She also explains why she thought it was so important to crack down on mobile phone use in vehicles this year, and how the Legislature is and isn’t like the TV show “House of Cards.” Plus: What she thinks about the former senator who referred to her as a “trashy, trampy mouthed little girl,” and whether the Legislature will agree on a budget in time to avoid a government shutdown. Filmed June 21, 2017 at the River’s Edge sports bar in Tumwater.
Melissa Santos msantos@thenewstribune.com
