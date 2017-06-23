Bicyclist transported to hospital after colliding with car in Olympia

A bicyclist was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital after colliding with a car on Friday afternoon in Olympia.
The 62-year-old woman riding the bicycle was traveling west on State Ave. NE, and ran into a car that was attempting to turn right on Tullis St. NE.
Olympia Fire Department Lt. Russell Hermann responded to a dispatch call at 1:55 p.m.
He said the driver of the car did not see the bicyclist before turning.
“The bicycle ran into the back right quarter panel (of the car),” Hermann said. “She took a tumble.”
Both the car and the bicyclist were traveling downhill before the collision occurred. The bicyclist had blood on her hands and face after falling, but Hermann said her injuries were not life-threatening.
Before he arrived, Hermann said a paramedic from the Lacey Fire Department who was passing by tended to the woman shortly after the crash. He checked her spine and neck for major injuries.
“When I got there, he was able to pass on the information,” Hermann said.
Hermann said the woman was conscious when he arrived, and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
