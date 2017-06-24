This young letter writer has a plan: Toy access for all kids.

A student from Rainier Elementary has a brilliant idea to bring toys to all the kids of Thurston County: a toy library.
Nicole Paddock, 10, presented her idea to The Olympian in a letter written on bright pink paper. She pointed out that not all children have access to toys, and many of the kids who do tire of them quickly.
“I, Nicole Paddock, want to make a change,” she wrote. “I want to make more toy libraries in Washington.”
Nicole learned that there are places where such libraries exist — in Arizona, Mississippi, California and more. Her research checks out. The USA Toy Library Association lists dozens of toy libraries on its website, but none are in Washington.
The Toybrary in Austin promises “Happy Wallets. Happy Kids. Less Clutter. Less Waste.”
Under Nicole’s model, a child could check out a toy, use it until he or she tires of it, and bring it back to exchange for a new one. As the second of five children, Nicole said she’s used to sharing. And sometimes her home’s stock of toys operates a bit like a toy library.
