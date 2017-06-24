Hey, put down that bug spray for a minute.

Planning to wear bug spray while out enjoying the sun this weekend? You might want to think about it for a minute.
The Washington Poison Center reports that it receives the most calls regarding bug spray exposure at this time of year. The agency reports that last year, they received 99 calls statewide regarding exposure to bug spray.
This year, they’ve already received 41 calls.
Although bites and stings can’t be avoided entirely, use these tips from the Washington Poison Center’s website to reduce the number of bites without using bug spray:
- Avoid using scented soaps, perfumes or hair sprays
- Wear lightweight, light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants, and shoes and socks
- Avoid wearing bright colors or flowery print clothing
If you plan on using bug spray, the Washington Poison Center has these tips:
- Store products safely. Keep products in locations out of sight and out of reach of children.
- Follow the product application instructions. Do not spray directly onto the face, open cuts, or irritated skin. Do not apply to a child's hands and do not allow children to handle the product or apply to themselves.
- Read product labels. The labels contain information about active ingredients, instructions for safe use, and what to do in case of unintended exposures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using products that list an EPA registration number.
For medical emergencies or questions, call the Washington Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
