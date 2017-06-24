A Washington State Patrol trooper was T-boned on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of state Route 512 and South Tacoma Way in Lakewood, spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.
June 24, 2017 1:09 PM

State Patrol trooper T-boned in Lakewood intersection

By Kenny Ocker

A Washington State Patrol responding to a call was T-boned in a Lakewood intersection early Saturday afternoon, a spokeswoman said.

The collision happened at the intersection of state Route 512 and South Tacoma Way about 12:08 p.m., State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital by a co-worker with minor injuries.

The trooper had her SUV’s lights and sirens on while responding to a call when she turned from southbound South Tacoma Way to eastbound SR 512 when she was hit by a truck traveling northbound on South Tacoma Way.

The driver of the truck that hit the trooper only suffered a cut to her lip, Bova said.

The collision has congested traffic in the area, but a detour is in place to allow vehicles to get to their intended destinations.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

