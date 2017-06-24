State Patrol trooper T-boned in Lakewood intersection

A Washington State Patrol responding to a call was T-boned in a Lakewood intersection early Saturday afternoon, a spokeswoman said.
The collision happened at the intersection of state Route 512 and South Tacoma Way about 12:08 p.m., State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.
The trooper was taken to a local hospital by a co-worker with minor injuries.
The trooper had her SUV’s lights and sirens on while responding to a call when she turned from southbound South Tacoma Way to eastbound SR 512 when she was hit by a truck traveling northbound on South Tacoma Way.
The driver of the truck that hit the trooper only suffered a cut to her lip, Bova said.
The collision has congested traffic in the area, but a detour is in place to allow vehicles to get to their intended destinations.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
