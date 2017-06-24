It’ll be a scorcher in Tacoma Sunday but still the coolest place to be

Tacoma will be 20 degrees hotter than normal on Sunday.
Even then it’ll be the cool spot in south Puget Sound.
Highs are expected to hit the low- to mid-90s in the Tacoma area. That’s cooler than Olympia’s forecast high of 98.
The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a Hazardous Weather Conditions alert through Sunday for the reign of hot weather.
Folks in Phoenix — where it hit 116 Saturday — might laugh at what Western Washington thinks is hot.
But Arizonans are acclimatized to hot weather. We’re not.
High temperatures can have the greatest affect on the elderly, children and pets.
Even normal activities like gardening or walking around the Taste of Tacoma at Point Defiance Park can lead to dehydration more rapidly than usual.
The average high for June 25 is 72 degrees, according to AccuWeather.
Hot weather can make rivers and lakes tempting places to cool off. Sometimes too cool.
High temps increase snow pack and glacial melting, sending lots of very cold water down rivers.
Water coming down from the Cascades has temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. Even lowland lakes aren’t likely to get above 60 degrees.
“Water this cold can shock your system and result in hypothermia or drowning,” the NWS said Saturday.
This is not the time to leave small children or pets in cars.
“Temperatures inside an enclosed car can be 20 degrees or more higher than the outside air temperature,” the NWS said.
Fire danger will climb with the thermometer. Thurston County crews battled a brush fire on Saturday.
E34's crew assisted S.E. Thurston Fire with a brush fire today. Wildland fire season has arrived on the west side of the cascades. pic.twitter.com/BDDZhn12cp— Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) June 24, 2017
Starting Sunday night cool marine air will move into the interior and promises to make Monday 10 or 20 degrees cooler, the NWS said.
