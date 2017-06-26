A tow truck loads the car that crashed into a pole around 3:15 a.m. Monday on Tacoma Avenue North. Three people were injured in the wreck.
June 26, 2017 10:22 AM

A car hit a pole in Tacoma, sending 3 to the hospital

By Stacia Glenn

A car slammed into a pole in Tacoma early Monday, critically injuring the driver and seriously injuring two passengers.

They were traveling west on North Tacoma Avenue about 3:15 a.m. when the driver lost control on a curve in the road near Annie Wright School and struck a pole.

The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered critical injuries. Two passengers, also men in their 20s, suffered serious injuries. A 13-year-old girl in the backseat sustained minor injuries.

Police are investigating the wreck.

