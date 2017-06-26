A 4-year-old girl fell from a duplex in Lacey Sunday night and later died at Providence St. Peter Hospital, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
June 26, 2017 1:42 PM

Girl, 4, falls to her death in Lacey Sunday night

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

A 4-year-old girl died Sunday evening after she fell out of a 2-story window in Lacey, a Lacey Fire District 3 official said Monday.

Battalion Chef Pat Harn said the fire district was dispatched to a duplex in the 4400 block of Quail Drive SE about 8 p.m. after the parents had put the girl to bed about 7 p.m.

He wasn’t sure if the window was open at the time of the fall or if the girl had opened it.

After she fell, she landed on a cement patio, Harn said.

The girl later died at Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Check back for updates to this story.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

