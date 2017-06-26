Girl, 4, falls to her death in Lacey Sunday night

A 4-year-old girl died Sunday evening after she fell out of a 2-story window in Lacey, a Lacey Fire District 3 official said Monday.
Battalion Chef Pat Harn said the fire district was dispatched to a duplex in the 4400 block of Quail Drive SE about 8 p.m. after the parents had put the girl to bed about 7 p.m.
He wasn’t sure if the window was open at the time of the fall or if the girl had opened it.
After she fell, she landed on a cement patio, Harn said.
The girl later died at Providence St. Peter Hospital.
