Alone on the ocean for 14 days: Man is first to complete Race to Alaska on paddleboard

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:37 Alone on a paddleboard for 14 days, 750 miles to Alaska Pause 0:16 Semi hit I-5 center barrier causing miles-long backup 0:42 Key Peninsula house a total loss after fire 1:22 Man sentenced for fatally shooting shoplifter at Spanaway convenience store 0:49 Bicyclist bloodied after impact with car 0:22 Teen shot outside UPS Fieldhouse 1:38 Beloved shop teacher crosses finish line of career 9:54 Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour 0:47 Lacey puts on its dancing shoes for summer 1:49 Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A crowd of 30 or so, including his wife and daughter, gathered at the finish line in Ketchikan to welcome Karl Kruger, who paddled under the name “Heart of Gold.” The Orcas Island man became the first person Monday to finish the 750-mile Race to Alaska on a paddleboard. Courtesy Jessica Kruger

A crowd of 30 or so, including his wife and daughter, gathered at the finish line in Ketchikan to welcome Karl Kruger, who paddled under the name “Heart of Gold.” The Orcas Island man became the first person Monday to finish the 750-mile Race to Alaska on a paddleboard. Courtesy Jessica Kruger